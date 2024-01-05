Keybanc Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Retail Opportunity Investments (NasdaqGS:ROIC) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.46% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Retail Opportunity Investments is 14.09. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.46% from its latest reported closing price of 13.75.

The projected annual revenue for Retail Opportunity Investments is 328MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments Declares $0.15 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on January 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 11.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retail Opportunity Investments. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIC is 0.15%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 138,254K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIC is 4.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,510K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,873K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 6,642K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 69.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,194K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,806K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 36.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,670K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated,self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded,grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

