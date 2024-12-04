Keybanc Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital (LSE:0KIT)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Pinnacle West Capital (LSE:0KIT) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.31% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is 94.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 82.12 GBX to a high of 111.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from its latest reported closing price of 92.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,299MM, a decrease of 14.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KIT is 0.21%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 147,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,361K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,801K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,827K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,986K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 38.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,727K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,117K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 3,809K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,812K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 7.75% over the last quarter.

