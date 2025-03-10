Keybanc Upgrades Paycom Software (PAYC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.94% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is $229.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $291.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from its latest reported closing price of $217.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 2,375MM, an increase of 26.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.18%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 54,629K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 3,503K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 3,172K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 1,962K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 1,762K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares , representing a decrease of 23.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 6.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,566K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Paycom Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.