KeyBanc Upgrades ON Semiconductor To Buy As New CEO Joins

KeyBanc upgraded ON Semiconductor Corp.'s rating to Buy from Hold and maintained a price target of $37 (17.9% upside potential) on the stock, after the semiconductor company appointed Hassane El-Khoury as its new president and CEO effective from Dec. 7.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh said, “Mr. El-Khoury could be the tipping point that could further accelerate efforts to rationalize manufacturing to a fab-lite model to drive further margin expansion.” He added, “on the cost side, the Company has already taken steps to rationalize its manufacturing footprint, having announced the shutdown/divestiture of three fabs (Rochester, Niigata, and Belgium), which is expected to save $75M in aggregate.”

ON Semiconductor’s (ON) board chairman, Alan Campbell, said, “The focus of our search was to identify an experienced CEO who understands the transformation underway within our industry and to expand our leadership position in target secular growth markets, accelerate revenue, gross margin and earnings growth, and enhance stakeholder value.”

Last month, ON Semiconductor reported mixed 3Q results. Its earnings declined 18% to $0.27 per share but topped analysts’ estimates by $0.07 per share. Meanwhile, its revenues declined 5% year-over-year to $1.32 billion and were in line with the Street consensus. (See ON stock analysis on TipRanks)

Currently, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 12 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell. The average price target stands at $31.69 and implies that the shares are almost fully priced at current levels. Shares have climbed 28.8% year-to-date.

