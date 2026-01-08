Keybanc Upgrades Omnicell (OMCL)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Omnicell (NasdaqGS:OMCL) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $52.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $47.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,485MM, an increase of 26.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.11%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 55,950K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,790K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,093K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 38.32% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,608K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 54.75% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,399K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,376K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 29.12% over the last quarter.

