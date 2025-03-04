Keybanc Upgrades Nordson (NDSN)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Nordson (NasdaqGS:NDSN) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nordson is $256.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $206.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is 2,868MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.17%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 50,702K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,591K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 46.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,619K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,562K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 70.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,456K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 59.49% over the last quarter.

Nordson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

