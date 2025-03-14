Keybanc Upgrades MYR Group (MYRG)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for MYR Group (NasdaqGS:MYRG) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.78% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is $172.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.78% from its latest reported closing price of $117.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is 3,280MM, a decrease of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.25%, an increase of 37.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 20,768K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,040K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 677K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 35.06% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 540K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 45.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 537K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 111.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 33.57% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

