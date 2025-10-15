Keybanc Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $27.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.51% from its latest reported closing price of $23.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is 1,532MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.27%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 280,302K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 11,861K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,135K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,806K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,454K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 72.86% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,877K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,772K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.