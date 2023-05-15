Keybanc Upgrades LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LXP Industrial Trust is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of 9.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LXP Industrial Trust is 345MM, an increase of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

LXP Industrial Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 9.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in LXP Industrial Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 310,500K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,431K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,741K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,953K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,483K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 8,763K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,316K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,489K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

LXP Industrial Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See all LXP Industrial Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.