Keybanc Upgrades Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lowe's Companies is $281.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $219.17 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $222.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lowe's Companies is 94,713MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.26, a decrease of 9.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.50%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 490,159K shares. The put/call ratio of LOW is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,647K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,689K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,356K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,924K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,979K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,733K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,478K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,530K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 69.91% over the last quarter.

Lowe`s Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

