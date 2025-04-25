Keybanc Upgrades Lowe's Companies (BMV:LOW)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Lowe's Companies (BMV:LOW) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an increase of 194 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.77%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 659,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,647K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,689K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,356K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,924K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,979K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,733K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,478K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,530K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 69.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

