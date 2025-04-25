Keybanc Upgrades La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for La-Z-Boy is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $38.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for La-Z-Boy is 2,297MM, an increase of 9.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in La-Z-Boy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZB is 0.13%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 53,774K shares. The put/call ratio of LZB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,700K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,528K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,509K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,164K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 13.72% over the last quarter.

La-Z-Boy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 158 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 563 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units.

