Keybanc Upgrades Klaviyo (KVYO)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.26% from its latest reported closing price of $23.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 908MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.66%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.59% to 109,618K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 47,742K shares representing 18.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,915K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing an increase of 51.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 50.06% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,515K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing an increase of 86.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 493.04% over the last quarter.

Granger Management holds 2,945K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 99.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 5,781.82% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,762K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 87.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 17.75% over the last quarter.

