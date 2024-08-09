Keybanc Upgrades HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

There are 1,491 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TZZ is 0.44%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 54,301K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,659K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 88.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,934K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,729K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 86.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,361K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 18.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 84.48% over the last quarter.

