Keybanc Upgrades Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.25% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $200.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.25% from its latest reported closing price of $135.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,737MM, an increase of 90.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.30%, an increase of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 21,012K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 5,198K shares representing 28.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 25.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,208K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 80.55% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 823K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 29.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 11.74% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 479K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 465K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 35.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 91.27% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.