Keybanc Upgrades Gates Industrial (GTES)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is 15.96. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of 14.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is 3,758MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 303,030K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 96,278K shares representing 36.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,528K shares, representing a decrease of 17.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,300K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,603K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 32.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,183K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,602K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 8,154K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 26.01% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 8,127K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.