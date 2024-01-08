Keybanc Upgrades Fiserv (FI)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 147.02. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.90% from its latest reported closing price of 132.57.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 19,896MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI is 0.59%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 656,689K shares. The put/call ratio of FI is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,539K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,651K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,048K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,659K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 11.12% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,235K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 10.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,950K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,274K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,432K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,391K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 13.17% over the last quarter.

