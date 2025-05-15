Keybanc Upgrades Entergy (LSE:0IHP)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Entergy (LSE:0IHP) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of May 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 91.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.69 GBX to a high of 109.98 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of 81.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 13,609MM, an increase of 14.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IHP is 0.38%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 503,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,595K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,212K shares , representing an increase of 59.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,682K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares , representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 76.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,444K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,174K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 77.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,608K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 12.98% over the last quarter.

