Keybanc Upgrades Entergy (ETR)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.65% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $92.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.33 to a high of $111.01. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from its latest reported closing price of $80.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,778MM, an increase of 7.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.38%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.59% to 503,796K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,595K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,212K shares , representing an increase of 59.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,682K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares , representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 76.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,444K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,174K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 77.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,608K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

