Keybanc Upgrades Entergy (BIT:1ETR)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Entergy (BIT:1ETR) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ETR is 0.38%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 505,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 18,154K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,595K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 72.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,682K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares , representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 76.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,444K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,174K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 77.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,608K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ETR by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.