Keybanc Upgrades Eaton (LSE:0Y3K)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Eaton (LSE:0Y3K) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.98% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eaton is 377.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 316.85 GBX to a high of 430.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.98% from its latest reported closing price of 294.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 24,881MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 155 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y3K is 0.47%, an increase of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 384,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,849K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,939K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,385K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,638K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,400K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,440K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 75.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,698K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,426K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,030K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,293K shares , representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 7.18% over the last quarter.

