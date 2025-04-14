Keybanc Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

There are 2,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDPN is 0.20%, an increase of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 357,971K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,707K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 24.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,768K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,920K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 16.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,314K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,937K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 18.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,083K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,956K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

