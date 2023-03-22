Keybanc Upgrades DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

On March 22, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.00% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $35.90. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.00% from its latest reported closing price of $27.20.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is $576MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.39.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 67,541K shares representing 40.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,041K shares, representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 12.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,104K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares, representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,979K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 32.00% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,518K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,219K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.39%, a decrease of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 174,204K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

