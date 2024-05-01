Keybanc Upgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (NasdaqGS:DLTR) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.17% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 153.93. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.17% from its latest reported closing price of 118.25.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 31,601MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.34%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 253,184K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,609K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,122K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,366K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,729K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,582K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares , representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 53.33% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,321K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information



Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

