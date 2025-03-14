Keybanc Upgrades Crown Castle (CCI)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.54% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crown Castle is $108.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.54% from its latest reported closing price of $95.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Castle is 7,277MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.39%, an increase of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 472,828K shares. The put/call ratio of CCI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 25,217K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,850K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,529K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,114K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,403K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,628K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,766K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,333K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Crown Castle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

