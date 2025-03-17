Keybanc Upgrades Crown Castle (BMV:CCI1)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Crown Castle (BMV:CCI1) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI1 is 0.66%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 478,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 25,217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI1 by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,850K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,529K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI1 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,403K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI1 by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,628K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,766K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI1 by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,333K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI1 by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.