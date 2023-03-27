Keybanc Upgrades Conmed (CNMD)

On March 27, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conmed is $114.41. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of $97.00.

The projected annual revenue for Conmed is $1,230MM, an increase of 17.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.45.

Conmed Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $97.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,402K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 17.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,192K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing an increase of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 28.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,991K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 25.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 38.26% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,276K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conmed. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 45,433K shares. The put/call ratio of CNMD is 3.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Conmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

