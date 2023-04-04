Keybanc Upgrades Comcast (CMCSA)

On April 4, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $44.74. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of $38.01.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is $123,715MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 202,975K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205,318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,979K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 121,167K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,377K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 102,906K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 101,460K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 18.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.63%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 4,425,955K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

