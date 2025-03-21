Keybanc Upgrades Celanese (LSE:0HUR)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Celanese (LSE:0HUR) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.07% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is 69.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.31 GBX to a high of 172.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.07% from its latest reported closing price of 57.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,641MM, an increase of 32.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUR is 0.12%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 152,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,618K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares , representing an increase of 50.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 4.92% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,369K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares , representing a decrease of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 67.14% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,102K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares , representing a decrease of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 42.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,546K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,638K shares , representing a decrease of 243.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 85.36% over the last quarter.

