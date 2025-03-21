Keybanc Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.07% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $69.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.07% from its latest reported closing price of $57.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,587MM, an increase of 32.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.12%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 152,995K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,618K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares , representing an increase of 50.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.92% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,369K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares , representing a decrease of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 67.14% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,102K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares , representing a decrease of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 42.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,546K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,638K shares , representing a decrease of 243.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 85.36% over the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information



Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

