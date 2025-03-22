Keybanc Upgrades Celanese (BMV:CE)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Celanese (BMV:CE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,618K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares , representing an increase of 50.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.92% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,369K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares , representing a decrease of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 67.14% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,102K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares , representing a decrease of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 42.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,546K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,638K shares , representing a decrease of 243.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 85.36% over the last quarter.

