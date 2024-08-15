Keybanc Upgrades Brinker International (EAT)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $64.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of $62.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,335MM, a decrease of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.18%, an increase of 115.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.87% to 55,824K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,991K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,455K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 68.58% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,862K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,810K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 96.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 3,380.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,635K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

