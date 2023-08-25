Keybanc Upgrades Avista (AVA)

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Avista (NYSE:AVA) from Underweight to Sector Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avista is 39.44. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.65% from its latest reported closing price of 32.42.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is 1,617MM, a decrease of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

Avista Declares $0.46 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $32.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 5.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 76,410K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 7,315K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,284K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,514K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 12.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,341K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 7.27% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,972K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Avista Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.'

