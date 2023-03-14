Keybanc Upgrades Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

On March 14, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.83% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avid Bioservices is $22.78. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.83% from its latest reported closing price of $13.82.

The projected annual revenue for Avid Bioservices is $150MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,623K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,534K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 33.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,608K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 54.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 51.97% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 3,303K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,088K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,929K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 25.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avid Bioservices. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDMO is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 75,808K shares. The put/call ratio of CDMO is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avid Bioservices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of its services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization

