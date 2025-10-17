Keybanc Upgrades AppFolio (APPF)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for AppFolio (NasdaqGM:APPF) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.75% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AppFolio is $343.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $313.55 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.75% from its latest reported closing price of $223.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AppFolio is 779MM, a decrease of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.31%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 25,745K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 833K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 51.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 104.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 751K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 733K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 42.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 71.82% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 686K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.