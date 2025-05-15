Keybanc Upgrades Ameren (BIT:1AEE)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Ameren (BIT:1AEE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AEE is 0.29%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 272,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,405K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,049K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AEE by 38.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,016K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,039K shares , representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AEE by 7.73% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 11,107K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AEE by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,336K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,448K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AEE by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,224K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AEE by 0.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.