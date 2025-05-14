Keybanc Upgrades Ameren (AEE)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $105.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $94.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,623MM, an increase of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.29%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 272,738K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,405K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,049K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 38.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,016K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,039K shares , representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 7.73% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 11,107K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,336K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,448K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,224K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.