Keybanc Upgrades Adobe (XTRA:ADB)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Adobe (XTRA:ADB) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.41% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adobe is 490,19 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 351,54 € to a high of 618,48 €. The average price target represents an increase of 34.41% from its latest reported closing price of 364,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adobe is 24,546MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADB is 0.57%, an increase of 74.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 398,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,790K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,054K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,916K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,613K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,680K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,929K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,611K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,741K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

