Keybanc Reiterates Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Keybanc reiterated coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 95.14. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from its latest reported closing price of 72.18.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 1,983MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.16%, a decrease of 24.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 55,606K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,457K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 22.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,726K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,694K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 30.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,676K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 30.24% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,620K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information



Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

