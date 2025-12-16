Keybanc Maintains Worthington Steel (WS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Worthington Steel is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $35.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Worthington Steel is 3,139MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Steel. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WS is 0.08%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 34,047K shares. The put/call ratio of WS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,231K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 970K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 87.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 545.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 930K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 823K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WS by 12.28% over the last quarter.

