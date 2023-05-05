Keybanc Maintains WideOpenWest (WOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WideOpenWest is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.37% from its latest reported closing price of 9.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WideOpenWest is 703MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in WideOpenWest. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.14%, a decrease of 68.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 85,038K shares. The put/call ratio of WOW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 31,500K shares representing 36.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 6,018K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,994K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 38.23% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,431K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,718K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 19.05% over the last quarter.

WideOpenWest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

See all WideOpenWest regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.