Keybanc Maintains West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is 391.30. The forecasts range from a low of 328.25 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of 387.77.

The projected annual revenue for West Pharmaceutical Services is 2,899MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1475 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WST is 0.32%, an increase of 17.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 78,870K shares. The put/call ratio of WST is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,440K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 88.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,838K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 54.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,294K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 38.59% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,260K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,174K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 79.43% over the last quarter.

West Pharmaceutical Services Background Information



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support its customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

