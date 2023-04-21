Keybanc Maintains Watsco Inc. - (WSO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Watsco Inc. - (NYSE:WSO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.31% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watsco Inc. - is $321.30. The forecasts range from a low of $271.69 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.31% from its latest reported closing price of $342.93.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco Inc. - is $7,521MM, an increase of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 41K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Mid Cap Index Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

ONEV - SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 12.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco Inc. -. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.41%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 38,998K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 4.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Watsco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 600 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

