Keybanc Maintains Voyager Technologies (VOYG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Voyager Technologies is $47.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 98.65% from its latest reported closing price of $23.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Technologies. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 1,372.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYG is 0.40%, an increase of 82.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,094.33% to 21,058K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,816K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 1,060K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company.

American Financial Group holds 1,045K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,026K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,024K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.