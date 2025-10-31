Keybanc Maintains Vontier (VNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.44% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vontier is $49.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from its latest reported closing price of $38.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vontier is 3,692MM, an increase of 21.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.22%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 180,562K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,821K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,791K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 1.32% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,486K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,684K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 14.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,618K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 2.56% over the last quarter.

