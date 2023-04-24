Keybanc Maintains Visa Inc - (V) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Visa Inc - (NYSE:V) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa Inc - is 266.71. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $307.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of 234.05.

The projected annual revenue for Visa Inc - is 32,530MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5083 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa Inc -. This is an increase of 244 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.13%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,763,692K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,100K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,884K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 19.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,266K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,547K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,814K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,221K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,580K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,482K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,150K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

