Keybanc Maintains Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.79% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.47.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is 231MM, an increase of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAP is 0.24%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 6,774K shares. The put/call ratio of USAP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 738K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 495K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 19.16% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 490K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 77.86% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 461K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 16.20% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 435K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

Additional reading:

