Keybanc Maintains Udemy (UDMY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Udemy (NasdaqGS:UDMY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.99% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Udemy is $10.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 64.99% from its latest reported closing price of $6.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Udemy is 1,113MM, an increase of 39.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Udemy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDMY is 0.15%, an increase of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 132,290K shares. The put/call ratio of UDMY is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 38,032K shares representing 25.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Naspers holds 13,921K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,155K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,180K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,474K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing an increase of 41.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 56.89% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 3,998K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

