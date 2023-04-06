Keybanc Maintains Toast Inc - (TOST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $23.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of $16.37.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Standard Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 200.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 65.19% over the last quarter.

PBUS - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 143K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 1,013.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 86.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 18.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.32%, a decrease of 35.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.33% to 335,051K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

