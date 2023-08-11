Keybanc Maintains Tetra Tech (TTEK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tetra Tech is 185.38. The forecasts range from a low of 158.57 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of 165.51.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Tech is 3,060MM, a decrease of 10.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Tech. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEK is 0.30%, a decrease of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 52,847K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEK is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,078K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,958K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,678K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 52.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,645K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 4.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,642K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Tetra Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. The Company is Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for its clients.

